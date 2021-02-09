Uttarakhand disaster: Death toll rises to 26, over 190 people still missing

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): As many as 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 197 people are still missing, said State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Monday.

SDRF in a statement said that people who were reported missing after the glacier burst and have survived the tragedy are coming forward to report their presence to the administration.

"So far 5 people have come forward and reported their presence to administration. Around 35 more people are stuck in a tunnel and efforts are on to rescue them," said SDRF.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is underway at Tapovan tunnel, Joshimath in Uttarakhand, where Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team will work overnight to take out debris and try to find survivors from the tunnel.