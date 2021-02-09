Want to help Uttarakhand disaster victims? Here is how you can donate to CM's Relief Fund

On Sunday, a part of the Nanda Devi glacier in Uttarakhand broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District, leaving to large-scale flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, damaging hydroelectric projects, houses and more.

More than 200 people had initially been feared dead, and rescue personnel are working through the night as they try to extricate those trapped. The State Disaster Response Fund said on Monday that as many as 26 bodies had been recovered from different areas, while 197 people were still missing.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had earlier directed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to release Rs 20 crore funds to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state.

Against this backdrop, those located in various parts of the country can help in various ways. The Press Information Bureau in Uttarakhand has also shared numbers and helplines that can be contacted by those affected by the flooding.