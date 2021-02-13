Uttarakhand disaster: 26 of 38 recovered bodies unidentified; kin of trapped workers protest at Tapovan

The confirmed death toll in Sunday's flash flood in the Alaknanda river system in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district climbed to 38 after the recovery of two more bodies and 166 people still remain missing.

Only 12 of the recovered bodies have been identified while 26 remain unidentified, Chamoli District Magistrate said.

Tapovan rescue: Odds of finding trapped workers alive dim

At the devasted Tapovan power project site rescuers worked nonstop even as the odds of finding the trapped workers alive seemed slim.

Upset over the pace of the rescue work, anxious family members of the missing workers shouted slogans near the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) site.

Apart from clearing the sludge with heavy machinery, rescue agencies were simultaneously trying to drill their way through another tunnel to reach them.

"It may be the sixth day after the calamity but we have not lost hope and will try our best to save as many lives as we can," Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told PTI.

NTPC Tapovan general manager R P Ahirwal said the work of drilling to the silt flushing tunnel where the men are believed to be trapped was being conducted "successfully".

On Friday morning, officials said the sludge up to 114 metres had been cleared and drilling work is also on to reach the silt flushing tunnel where the workers may be trapped.