Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns: Who is the frontrunner to take his post?

Reportedly, several ministers and around twenty MLAs had complained against the working style of Rawat. According to ANI, several MLAs and some ministers complained about Rawat to the party leadership. Later, the BJP central high command sent Raman Singh as party observer for the emergency core group meeting, which was attended by Dushyant Gautam, general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP.

After the core group meeting, Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam submitted their report. Their report to the party president apparently recommended a change in leadership. The party high command then summoned Trivendra Singh Rawat to Delhi.

On Monday, Rawat met with BJP president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in Delhi. Union Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and BL Santhosh also met to discuss the current situation in the state in the Parliament building on the same day. Finally, Rawat resigned on Tuesday after speculation throughout the morning.

Who is the frontrunner to take his post?

Senior BJP leader and state minister Dhan Singh Rawat is the frontrunner for the chief minister's post. He represents Srinagar Garhwal constituency in the Legislative Assembly.

Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two other senior leaders from the state who are members of Parliament, are also being seen as strong probables for the top post.

According to PTI, the party may also bring in a deputy chief minister, who will be from the Kumaon region. Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be the deputy chief minister.