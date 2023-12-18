Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Lauds Sikh Community's Massive Contribution In Development Of Terai Region

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the event | BJP

Rudrapur, Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing the Youth Sikh Conference organized in Rudrapur on Monday, said that the Sikh community has a huge contribution in development of the Terai. With the blessings of the first Guru Guru Nanak till the tenth Guru, this land is continuously giving the message of Mini India to the whole world in terms of agriculture, industry and development.

He said that from Guru Nanak ji to Guru Teg Bahadur ji, all the Gurus kept the nation first and worked to unite the entire nation and religion, for this they also made sacrifices.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the country was partitioned in 1947 and Partition Memorial Day is celebrated across the country to remember the martyrs of Partition. He announced that the Partition Memorial will be constructed soon in Rudrapur.

The Chief Minister also said that the decision taken by the Cabinet regarding the Anand Karaj Act should be implemented soon and exemption of stamp duty on loans of farmers up to Rs 5 lakh should be continued as before. The policy of regularization of class fourth will now be taken forward. The Chief Minister assured to again request the Railway Minister for running the train till Amritsar.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honored Jagdish Singh Goldy, Diljit Singh, Harvinder Singh Chugh, who had donated blood more than 100 times. He said that it is everyone's cooperation, love and solidarity that inspires us to do continuous development work in the state even in adverse circumstances. He said that following the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve, he is discharging his responsibilities with full dedication.

Veer Bal Diwas

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas on the sacrifice of the princes and today Veer Bal Diwas is being celebrated across the country. He said that it is impossible to express in words the contribution of our Sikh brothers in the development of the country.

Our Sikh tradition is doing the work of bringing alive Prime Minister Modi's motto of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'. He said that the Sikhs do the work of serving food to the devotees by arranging langar through Gurudwaras at various places along with Nanakmata Sahib is commendable.

Double Engine Government

The Chief Minister said that the double engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is working for the upliftment of every section of the society and we make continuous efforts to solve every complicated matter. We believe in solving things rather than complicating them.

Kartapur Saheb Nanak Sahib

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of arranging the corridor in Kartapur Saheb Nanak Sahib at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The work of bringing the holy Guruganth Sahib to India from the Taliban regime of Afghanistan was also done by the Prime Minister. He said that one of the gems that have been dedicated to us by the Prime Minister is the ropeway to be built from Govindghat to Hemkund Saheb, which will cover 19 km. The walking journey will be completed in 9 minutes.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that after becoming the Chief Minister, he has taken many positive steps in the interest of the state. To stop copying in the state, many decisions have been taken in the interest of people including the country's strictest anti-copying law, anti-conversion law, land and love jihad and Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in the state.

Cabinet ministers present on the occasion

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, Minister of State Uttar Pradesh Baldev Singh Olakh, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MLA Shiv Arora, Trilok Singh Cheema, Arvind Pandey, former MLA Rajesh Shukla, Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal also expressed their views. The program was conducted by Gurvinder Singh Chandok.

District Magistrate Udayraj Singh, SSP Manjunath TC along with Vice Chairman Minority Commission Sardar Iqbal Singh, Vice Chairman Kisan Commission Rajpal Singh, Minister of State Uttam Dutta, former MLA Prem Singh Rana and a large number of residents were present in the program.