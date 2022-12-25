PM Modi asks children to take part in essay competition for Veer Bal Diwas

PM Modi with students | narendramodi.in

New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to participate in Veer Bal Diwas tomorrow at 12:30 PM at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, the Centre has organised programmes which focuses on essay writing, quiz competitions and much more for children to educate and inform them about the Sahibzades.

"Digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps, airports etc. All over the country, programmes will be organised where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades," the Press Information Bureau has said in a tweet.

To further the message of participation, PM Modi also took to Twitter in order to encourage children. "“I would urge everyone, particularly my young friends to take part in the essay contest on the martyrdom of the Sahibzades. India will forever remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Mata Gujri Ji and the Sahibzades," said the tweet by PM Modi.

What is the essay competition about?

Children, who take part in the essay competition, have to write an essay on "Bravery and martyrdom of Guru Gobind ji's sons", either in Hindi, English or Punjabi with the word limit for the same being 500 words.

Here's how to participate:

Click this link.

Look for a banner graphic on the homepage and click the "Login to Participate" link there.

Add the necessary information, then log in.

Submit the essay by selecting the link and space provided.

To apply online, click this link.

What is Veer Bal Diwas?

December 26 will be observed as "Veer Baal Diwas" as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh's four sons who were executed by the Mughals.

Known as the Sahibzadas, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh; Ajit Singh, Zorawar Singh, Fateh Singh, and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh attained martyrdom at young ages.

The date, December 26, has been chosen as it was the day observed as the martyrdom day of the sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were killed at the tender age of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces.