Veer Baal Diwas: Date, significance, and everything you need to know about the day to tribute Guru Gobind Singh's sons | File pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in January this year declared that December 26 will be observed as "Veer Baal Diwas" as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh's four sons who were executed by the Mughals.

Who are the Sahibzadas?

Knows as the Sahibzadas, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh; Ajit Singh, Zorawar Singh, Fateh Singh, and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh attained martyrdom at young ages.

Why December 26 was chosen as the date?

The date, December 26, has been chosen as it was the day observed as the martyrdom day of the sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were killed at the tender age of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces.

PM Modi to attend function in Delhi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has been privileged to attend a function devoted to Sahibzadas in the national capital on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

"Tomorrow, on December 26, is the Veer Baal Diwas and I will have the privilege to attend a function in New Delhi devoted to the Sahibzadas," PM Modi said during his last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022, which is the 96th edition of the Prime Minister's radio show telecast.

PM Modi on January 9 this year, announced that December 26 would be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the courage of Sahibzades (Guru Gobind Singh's sons) and their quest for justice.

"Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma," he had said in his tweet dated January 9.

"The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them," read another tweet.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had welcomed PM Modi's decision on that day by saying that the courage portrayed by Sahizades under oppression is unparalleled and people across the globe must know about their supreme sacrifice. He had also termed the Prime Prime Minister's move as a 'commendable step'.