Uttarakhand Assembly polls: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima constituency

'I will contest the election from the Khatima constituency.' announced Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ahead of state assembly polls, reported ANI

"We all are together and ready to contest polls. This time, we have given a slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'. The candidates' list will be announced soon,' added Dhami after the BJP Core Committee meeting.

He earlier said that, there was a meeting with the Election Committee of the state and several names were suggested in the meeting. 'The central parliamentary board in Delhi will take the final decision of the name of the candidates for the upcoming elections.'

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:08 PM IST