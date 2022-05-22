e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Uttarakhand: 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during Chardham Yatra since pilgrimage began on May 3

Uttarakhand: 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during Chardham Yatra since pilgrimage began on May 3

Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) Health Shailja Bhatt cited heart attack and mountain sickness as the primary reasons behind the reported deaths.

ANI | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Uttarakhand: 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during Chardham Yatra since pilgrimage began on May 3 | PTI
Uttarakhand: 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during Chardham Yatra since pilgrimage began on May 3 | PTI
Advertisement

As many as 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand since the pilgrimage began on May 3 this year, informed the officials on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) Health Shailja Bhatt cited heart attack and mountain sickness as the primary reasons behind the reported deaths.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said," Most of the pilgrims died due to heart attacks and mountain sickness on the Yatra routes. Now health screening of pilgrims is being done on the travel routes. Those who are getting unfit in this investigation are being advised not to travel further." The Chardham yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated at Konkan Bhavan Navi Mumbai: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated at Konkan Bhavan
Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:43 PM IST