Navi Mumbai: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated at Konkan Bhavan

Navi Mumbai: The Constitution of India plays a vital role in upholding democratic values. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is not only the leader of Dalits, he is the leader of all religions, said Maharashtra Housing Minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad during a function held at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur in Navi Mumbai.

He was attending the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar which was celebrated at Konkan Bhavan by Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Mahotsav Samiti at Konkan Bhavan.

At the commencement of Mahotsav, floral tributes were paid to the images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajshri Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

On this occasion, the commissioner of Goods and Services Tax, Maharashtra State, Ramesh Jaid shared his views. Other dignitaries from Konkan Bhawan were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:00 AM IST