Gaziabad: Dhananjay Munde, Varsha Gaikwad review work on replica of Ambedkar statue for Indu Mill Compound memorial

The state of Maharashtra Social Welfare Minister Dhananjay Munde along with cabinet minister Varsha Gaikwad visited Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad to review the progress of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar prototype statue work for the ongoing Memorial in Indu Mill, Dadar, Mumbai. According to the minister, the prototype statue of Dr Ambedkar is 25 feet tall and is in the final stage of completion. Once the prototype statue design is finalised and approved only then the actual statue comprising 450 ft tall will be started, said Munde.

Popular sculptor Ram Suthar has been given the job. Both ministers on social media platform Twitter said that the Mahavikas Aghadi led state government will ensure that there is no shortage of funds for the under construction memorial work. Munde added, "We have made some suggestions to the replica. The work on the 350 feet statue of the iconic leader will begin only after the approval is given to the 25 ft replica."

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the project implementing authority for this and the project budget is Rs 1,100 crore. The minister informed that the civil structure work of the memorial at Indu Mill Compound is complete to a good extent. For the proposed statue, the pedestal will be 100 feet tall. Of which the work on the pedestal has been completed up to the height of 75 feet.

The Free Press Journal in past extensively reported on the project's progress. As per the previous plan, earlier a 350 feet tall statue was proposed but later they revised its height to 450 feet, resulting in cost escalation. The project now includes a pedestal of 100 feet and a bronze statue of 350 feet. MMRDA aims to finish the memorial project by 2024. Memorial will have several amenities built around it including an information centre, ticketing counter, restrooms, security counter, souvenir shop, restaurant and control room, a state of the art auditorium, a meditation area and promenade, a library, a replica of the historic Chavdar Talao of Mahad, two-level parking, and open green area, etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:40 PM IST