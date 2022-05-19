Mumbai cops take custody of pharmacy student Nikhil Bhamre in case of 'objectionable' post on Sharad Pawar

The Mumbai police on Wednesday took custody of a 23-year-old pharmacy student, who was arrested earlier by Nashik cops over an alleged objectionable tweet against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Nikhil Bhamre, a resident of Satana in Nashik district, was taken into custody by a team of the Mumbai police from the Nashik rural police, the official said.

Bhamre, a final year pharmacy student, was apprehended by officials of the Nashik police in north Maharashtra on Saturday for the "objectionable" tweet against Pawar.

NCP leader and Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad, through a tweet, had asked the police to take stern action against the man for his comment against Pawar.

Awhad had mentioned police commissioners of Mumbai, Thane and Pune, and also the state DGP while seeking action in the matter.

Bhamre's remand with the Nashik police ended on Wednesday after which the Mumbai police filed an application in a court there seeking his custody for interrogation, the official added.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 03:19 PM IST