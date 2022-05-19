Mumbai: BMC plans to install several recreational equipments for specially abled

To make the city more friendly for disabled kids, the BMC has planned to install several recreational equipments at Juhu's Dr Keshav Baliram Hegdewar ground. The city's first-of-its kind initiative will be sponsored by the Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Airport.

Located on the Vidyanidhi road and maintained by a contractor, the 6,093 square metre ground is reserved as a recreational spot in development plan, 2034. As of now, this ground has an open gym and swings for kids. “The BMC has approved a proposal to install equipment in this garden for specially abled children. So, a work order will be issued soon for it," said BMC K West ward assistant commissioner Prithviraj Chauhan.

To be developed on ground's north side, the recreational spot will have 11 types of equipment such as spiner floor painted games, textured trays abacus, magnifier, sandpit and sand table, funnel sieve combo, spider sieve, water play etc. A rubber mat will also be placed underneath where the equipment is to be installed. There will also be a ramp in the garden so that children can come with their wheelchairs. The entrance to the garden will be built accordingly.

Commenting on the BMC's proposal, founder of Juhu, Versova, Andheri citizens group Nidhi Chaturvedi said, "The equipment have been specially designed after the hard work of four months. They will be installed within the next 25 days.”

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:58 AM IST