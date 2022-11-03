Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to go organic; will send interested farmers to 'Gurukuls' to train them in Organic farming | Representative pic

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh would send farmers to 'Gurukul' for training in organic farming.

Providing Vedic education, these 'Gurukuls' would apprise farmers about organic agriculture and the means adopted for it during ancient times. Besides UP, the 'Gurukuls' of Haryana would also be roped in the process of imparting training to the farmers.

Yogi govt has planned organic farming on 1 lakh hectare area

The UP Government has planned to have organic farming in at least one lakh hectare area in the state this Rabi season. Besides, it would develop clusters of organic farming at block levels from next year. According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the biggest challenge before agriculture is getting maximum produce at low cost. "Low cost pesticide free organic farming could be the best solution for it. If scientists and experts work in this direction, the farmers of UP could get good income," the CM said. Adding further, he said that to promote this type of agriculture, the state government has formed a board.

Farmers willing to learn organic farming will be sent 'Gurukuls'

Farmers who opt for organic farming will be sent to 'Gurukuls' where they could learn the technique and methods. The state government has aimed to develop clusters of organic farming in each of the blocks by next year.

The CM informed that in all the seven districts of Bundelkhand region of UP, the government has provided financial assistance for cow based organic farming. At present, 235 clusters have been formed in 47 blocks of Bundelkhand where organic farming is being done on 12,000 hectares area. At the same time the state government has been encouraging organic farming, horticulture and nursery in the villages situated at the banks of river Ganga.

It may be mentioned that the agriculture minister and officials had recently visited Kurukshetra regions in Haryana to the see process of cow-based organic farming adopted there. After this, the UP Government decided to promote this type of agriculture in state. According to experts, UP has all the basic facilities for organic farming and farmers may get maximum benefit from it. Earlier in 2017, a team of experts had advised state government to reserve Indo-Gangetic planes for organic farming only.