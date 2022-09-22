'MP to double income of farmers through organic farming'

MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture minister Kamal Patel said that the MP government will double income of farmers through organic farming. The government will also increase from one lakh registered organic farmers to two lakh soon and double exports from Rs 2500cr to enhance income of farmers in the state, the minister added.

Inaugurating the Organic and Ayurvedic Aahar Summit organised by the Confederation of Organic Food Producers and Marketing Agencies (COII), Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said on Thursday.

He said that MP has already attained the number one position in the country and it is passing on the monitory benefits to the farmers. He also said that the state is working hard to develop MP organic brands and will popularise them in countries which consumes organic produce the highest. He advised COII to be the developing partner of the state.

NABARD general manager Nidhi Sharma said the apex bank will soon launch in the state one-district-one-product scheme to ensure adequate quantity to be viable. NABARD shall extend help for promotion of the scheme.

Dr D S Rawat, chairman of COII, said the confederation and its knowledge partner Bill Mart Fintech will adopt two districts in the state for providing hand holding in one district to create agro-based enterprises and in another district MSMEs. He said once one of these districts becomes successful pilot projects, with the support of the state government will be implemented all over the state. APEDA regional manager Ashok Kumar Bora said their organisation has launched many innovative initiatives for promotion of exports. On the domestic front, organic products are not fetching a good price. The biggest problem is non-availability of quantity and quality and therefore stressed the need for contract farming.

SIDBI AGM, Anand Kishore Yadav announced that the bank has decided to promote various schemes to ensure sustainable development and livelihood. He invited farmers to come forward to avail the benefits of their schemes and assure clearance within 15 days.