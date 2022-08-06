Bhopal: Organic farming booms as farmers await market

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Organic farming is picking up pace, though in a gradual manner, in Madhya Pradesh. Now, farmers have started showing keen interest in adopting organic farming practice. State government is also making all efforts to popularise organic farming as there is a vast section of consumers who loves to eat organic products to remain healthy.

What is more interesting is that the state is creating waves even at national level in terms of organic farming practice. The organic products of the state are in great demand at the national level. The wheat produced in organic manner is becoming popular among consumers.

As per the website of agriculture department, in 2001-02 a movement was conducted in state to begin organic farming in one village of every development block of each district. These villages were nicknamed “Organic Villages”. By 2003-04, organic farming was done in 1565 villages of the state. Later on, the number of villages doing organic farming showed an upward spiral. State government had even made an organic farming policy to encourage farmers to go for the latest mode of cultivation.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders are having some apprehension over the success of organic farming as they say it’s difficult for organic farmers to find a proper market. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Anil Yadav told Free Press that the Government needs to provide an organic product marketing platform to farmers so that they can at least get the desired price. Normally, farmers get bumper production by use of fertilizers. In organic farming, production rates come down. Hence farmers want that government should come up with solid organic farming policy so that the tillers do not have to run from pillar to post to get the desired rates of their organic products.