Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to slap NSA on those involved in religious conversion, ATS takes remand

Taking a strong note of the force conversion case in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to book those accused in the case under National Security Act (NSA). The chief minister on Tuesday said that the government has taken the issue seriously and stern action will be taken against the guilty.

He asked the law enforcement agencies to impose gangster act against the two seized in the case and start the process of slapping NSA. Yogi said that properties of the accused be seized by adopting due process and proper investigation be made to expose the entire racket of force conversion.

Meanwhile the Ghaziabad court has given remand of the accused Umar Gautam and Jehangir to the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) in this case. ATS produced these two in the Ghaziabad court on Tuesday and asked for remand. Earlier the ATS of Uttar Pradesh on Monday had nabbed two persons including a cleric on the charges of illegal religious conversion.