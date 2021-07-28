Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath gives Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of RSS worker who committed suicide over COVID-19 vaccination in Bagpat

Taking a serious note of the suicide of youth after a brawl over vaccination in Bagpat district of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has sought a report from the local administration. The chief minister office has given a relief cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the victim on Wednesday. FIR has been lodged against five police officers including the inspector in charge of the area where the incident took place. Besides 13 policemen from the area have been sent to police lines.

In Rachchada village of Bagpat district a youth named Akshay Singh, son of a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) activist had allegedly died by suicide on Monday after the police raided his house and arrested his wife, mother along with other family members following violence at a vaccination camp.

The Sri Niwas Singh, the father of Akshya Singh who is also a district RSS office-bearer had lodged FIR at the Binauli police station in Bagpat against the policemen who raided his house. The father had demanded arrest of all the policemen responsible for his son’s death. The villagers had created ruckus for hours and blocked traffic for 10 hours after the suicide demanding action against the guilty policemen.

Meanwhile on Wednesday the officials of district administration reached residence of the victim and handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh. The BJP president of Bagpat district, Surajpal Singh said that chief minister has been apprised about the entire case and he has assured of a high-level enquiry. He said that during the raid of victim’s house damage was caused to the property. He would try for compensation against the damage also.

It may be mentioned that on Monday, Akshay Had a feud at the covid vaccination camp organized in his native village at Bagpat district. The victim was asking the vaccinators to administer dose to his mother first as she is old. According to police report, on being denied so, he created ruckus at the camp.