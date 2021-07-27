Uttar Pradesh: 60-year-old woman abducted, gangraped; Twitter raged

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by four men in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. The Incident took place on Saturday night in Kabrai village of the district. Also, the accused reportedly rubbed chilli powder in the private parts of the woman, according to a report. They threatened her with dire consequences if she tells it to anybody.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and found the woman in a critical condition with her hands and feet tied.

She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

The woman identified the accused as Bharat Kushwaha (45) and Sewa Lal, who has been taken into custody, police said, adding a case was lodged against him under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

. She said that the two were forcing her leave her house and land, adding that they had assaulted her recently.

"In her statement, the rape survivor said, the perpetrators rubbed a burning substance like chilli in her private parts after the sexual assault. Medical examination of the woman has been done and the medical report is awaited," reported TOI quoting SP, Mahoba, Sudha Singh as saying.

A manhunt operation is underway to nab the remaining accused.

Twitterati were raged over the incident, with some blaming the failed governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Here's how netizens are reacting: