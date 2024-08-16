Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Becomes Longest-Serving UP CM, Sets New Record With Over 7 Years In Office

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File photo

Lucknow: In a remarkable achievement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a new record by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, surpassing previous leaders from regional parties. On Friday, he completed seven years and 149 days in office, making him the first Chief Minister to hold the position continuously for so long.

Yogi Adityanath's tenure surpasses those of former Chief Ministers, including Chaudhary Charan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, and Akhilesh Yadav. He has successfully led the state since assuming office on March 19, 2017, and has guided his party to form the government for two consecutive terms, a feat not achieved since the formation of Uttarakhand in 2000.

For comparison, Dr. Sampurnanand, a former Congress Party MLA, served as CM for 5 years and 345 days, from December 28, 1954, to December 7, 1960. Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, despite serving three separate terms, held office for a total of six years and 274 days. Mayawati, who served as CM four times, held the position for seven years and 16 days, while Akhilesh Yadav's tenure lasted only five years and four days.

Yogi Adityanath stands out as a leader under the same party that has successfully formed the government for two consecutive terms. When he took the oath as Chief Minister on March 25, 2022, he broke a 37-year-old record set by Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who took office for the second time in undivided Uttar Pradesh in 1985. Yogi Adityanath has now surpassed this milestone as well.

This milestone is a testament to Yogi Adityanath's leadership and vision for the state. During his tenure, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant improvements in infrastructure, industrial investment, and overall quality of life. His government has implemented various initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, improving healthcare and education, and enhancing law and order in the state.

Additionally, Yogi Adityanath has become the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to hoist the national flag on Independence Day for eight consecutive years.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath has shattered the myth that any Chief Minister who visits Noida risks losing their position. He has visited the city multiple times to launch various schemes and projects, demonstrating his dedication to the development of Noida and Greater Noida.

“Yogi Adityanath's tenure marks a period of substantial growth and stability for Uttar Pradesh, setting a new benchmark for future leaders. His leadership has inspired confidence among the people of the state, and his achievements will be remembered for years to come,” political analyst Rajesh Bajpayee said.