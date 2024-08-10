Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's Global Recognition

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday voiced strong concerns about the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility to protect them.

Speaking at a public meeting in Milkipur, Ayodhya, CM Yogi criticized opposition parties for their silence on the issue, attributing their inaction to electoral calculations.

"Today, Hindus are being tortured in Bangladesh, yet everyone remains silent. No one is speaking up, but it is our responsibility to protect Hindus," said Yogi Adityanath.

He further stated, "As human beings, it is our duty to safeguard them." He accused opposition parties of ignoring these atrocities, suggesting they refrain from commenting because they believe it won't benefit them politically.

The Chief Minister affirmed his commitment to continue advocating for the protection of Hindus and the broader cause of humanity. "We will keep raising our voice to save Hindus. We will keep raising our voice to protect humanity. Whenever demonic tendencies become powerful, we must unite," he added.

Drawing on the example of Lord Shri Ram, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the need for unity and moral action, referencing Ram’s sacrifice to destroy evil forces.

Ayodhya's new identity

CM Yogi also lauded the development and recognition Ayodhya has garnered with the construction of the Ram temple. "With the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram has gained recognition worldwide. Ram devotees are coming from across the globe to visit. Ayodhya now has an international airport, and development is underway. The city is acquiring a new identity on the global stage," he said.

Earlier, CM Yogi arrived in Ayodhya by state aircraft, landing at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. From there, he proceeded to Ayodhya Vidyapeeth College to continue his engagements. This visit underscores the ongoing transformation and growing importance of Ayodhya as a significant religious and cultural hub.