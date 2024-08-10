 Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's Global Recognition
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's Global Recognition

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's Global Recognition

Speaking at a public meeting in Milkipur, Ayodhya, CM Yogi criticized opposition parties for their silence on the issue, attributing their inaction to electoral calculations.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday voiced strong concerns about the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility to protect them.

Speaking at a public meeting in Milkipur, Ayodhya, CM Yogi criticized opposition parties for their silence on the issue, attributing their inaction to electoral calculations.

FPJ Shorts
Kala Ghoda To Go Vehicle-Free: BMC's New Pedestrian Plan Sparks Mixed Reactions
Kala Ghoda To Go Vehicle-Free: BMC's New Pedestrian Plan Sparks Mixed Reactions
Indian Olympic Uniform Debate: 3 Ace Fashion Designers Weigh In
Indian Olympic Uniform Debate: 3 Ace Fashion Designers Weigh In
Maharashtra: Ajanta Caves To Gain Better Access With New 174 Km Jalna-Jalgaon Rail Link, Completion Expected In 4-5 Years
Maharashtra: Ajanta Caves To Gain Better Access With New 174 Km Jalna-Jalgaon Rail Link, Completion Expected In 4-5 Years
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's Global Recognition
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's Global Recognition

"Today, Hindus are being tortured in Bangladesh, yet everyone remains silent. No one is speaking up, but it is our responsibility to protect Hindus," said Yogi Adityanath.

He further stated, "As human beings, it is our duty to safeguard them." He accused opposition parties of ignoring these atrocities, suggesting they refrain from commenting because they believe it won't benefit them politically.

The Chief Minister affirmed his commitment to continue advocating for the protection of Hindus and the broader cause of humanity. "We will keep raising our voice to save Hindus. We will keep raising our voice to protect humanity. Whenever demonic tendencies become powerful, we must unite," he added.

Drawing on the example of Lord Shri Ram, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the need for unity and moral action, referencing Ram’s sacrifice to destroy evil forces.

Ayodhya's new identity

CM Yogi also lauded the development and recognition Ayodhya has garnered with the construction of the Ram temple. "With the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram has gained recognition worldwide. Ram devotees are coming from across the globe to visit. Ayodhya now has an international airport, and development is underway. The city is acquiring a new identity on the global stage," he said.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Host Business Conclaves At International MotoGP Venues To...
article-image

Earlier, CM Yogi arrived in Ayodhya by state aircraft, landing at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. From there, he proceeded to Ayodhya Vidyapeeth College to continue his engagements. This visit underscores the ongoing transformation and growing importance of Ayodhya as a significant religious and cultural hub.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Beware! Woman Finds Staff's Mobile Phone Recording Video Hidden Inside Dustbin At Famous Cafe In...

Beware! Woman Finds Staff's Mobile Phone Recording Video Hidden Inside Dustbin At Famous Cafe In...

West Bengal: Protest Across State Over Death Of Trainee Doctor, Mamata Directs To Fast-Track Case

West Bengal: Protest Across State Over Death Of Trainee Doctor, Mamata Directs To Fast-Track Case

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's...

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's...

Punjab Police Nabs International Drug Smuggler Wanted By German Police

Punjab Police Nabs International Drug Smuggler Wanted By German Police

Nitin Gadkari Warns Punjab Govt Of Junking NH Projects If Law & Order Situation Doesn’t Improve

Nitin Gadkari Warns Punjab Govt Of Junking NH Projects If Law & Order Situation Doesn’t Improve