Uttar Pradesh: Woman dies in bathroom three days after her marriage, due to suffocation of gas leak from geyser

A 27-year-old woman was found dead in a bathroom, three days after her marriage, in Firozabad district.

According to reports, the woman, who had gone to take a bath, died of suffocation due to a gas leak from a geyser.

The victim was identified as Nidhi Gupta, a private bank employee. On February 3, Nidhi had married Firozabad-based bangle businessman, Nischal Gupta.

Hari Mohan Singh, Additional Superintendent of police, said: "The bathroom was hardly 3 by 4 feet in size. There was no arrangement for ventilation in it. The woman died of suffocation caused by a gas leak from the geyser. Family members had taken out the body after breaking open the bathroom door. The family of the woman was informed about her death. So far, no complaint has been received in the entire matter."

Dr Dinesh Premi, chief medical officer of Firozabad district, said: "Inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from the bathroom geyser can result in death of a person if there is lack of ventilation. The situation results in a sudden decline in the level of oxygen in the body, rendering a person unconscious and later dying due to suffocation. During winters, cases of people found unconscious in the bathroom are reported. Geyser leakage is the most common reason in such cases."

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:31 PM IST