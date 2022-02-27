Uttar Pradesh: War in Ukraine casts impact on glass industry in Firozabad

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been casting its impact on the industries in Uttar Pradesh also. Apart from having effect on the fuel prices, the small industries in UP too have been feeling the heat of the crisis. The glass and bangle industry in Firozabad is the first to suffer due to war.

According to entrepreneurs, the glass industry sources in Firozabad could suffer a loss of Rs 1200 crore due to the Ukraine war. The glass industry in Firozabad imports chemicals used in the furnaces from European countries and due to the war, there has been a sudden spurt in the prices. Besides the glass products of Firozabad are been exported to Europe at large and after the war, the orders worth Rs 200 crore have been put on hold. The glass industry owners in Firozabad have apprehended that if the war continues for few more days the export orders worth Rs 1200 crores might be cancelled.

It may be mentioned that glass industry in Firozabad has been acknowledged worldwide due to its fine handmade products including showpieces, utensils and bangles, Glass products from Firozabad are being exported to more than 70 countries in the world including US, United Kingdom, France and Europe. This year alone the Firozabad glass factory owners had orders worth Rs 1200 crore from these countries and it was to be shipped till the end of March next month.

According to a glass industry owner, Utkarsh Verma, the export business was dull for the last two years due to covid and lockdown. After the slowdown in covid, the glass industry of Firozabad had got many orders this year but the Ukraine war has shattered the hope of revival. He said that if the war continues for few months, the glass industry would suffer most. Every year glass products worth Rs 3500 crore are being exported from Firozabad. The industry provides employment to around two lakh people and any setback might cause a largescale retrenchment.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 06:43 PM IST