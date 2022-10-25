Uttar Pradesh: Two die as car overturns in Firozabad

Two die as car overturns in UP's Firozabad | Representative pic

Uttar Pradesh: Two men were killed and three others injured after their car overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police here said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Naseerpur police station limits around 10.30 am on Tuesday, Circle Officer (Shikohabad) Kamlesh Kumar said.

Ayodhya residents Salman (21), his father Ashraf and Barabanki resident Sarafuddin (36) were on their way to Agra with two others in a car. Salman, who was driving the car, felt drowsy and lost control, leading to the accident.

The injured were taken to the district hospital where Salman and Sarafufddin succumbed, Kumar said, adding that three persons injured in the accident are undergoing treatment.