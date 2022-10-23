On Bypass road: Three people from Bihar killed in a road accident

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, three people from Bihar, including a minor boy, were killed in a road accident in the Tejaji Nagar area on Saturday. They were returning to Pithampur after dropping off a relative at the railway station when the truck hit them. The police have registered a case against the driver of the truck and started a search for him.

ASI Shyamlal Tanwar from the Tejaji Nagar police station said the incident took place near a dhaba on Bypass Road. Arun Paswan, 32, Babu Paswan, 35, and Congress Kumar Paswan, 15, were on the bike and were going to Pithampur when the truck hit them. Two of them died on the spot, while a third person died during treatment at a city hospital late on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Arun hailed from Bihar and was employed in a factory in Pithampur, while the two others had come to the city to meet him.

Their local relatives reached the hospital and the police handed over the bodies to them after the autopsy on Sunday. Relative Monoj Pawan stays in the city. Arun and Congress were his maternal uncle’s sons. Congress had come to Pithampur to meet Arun a few days ago.