 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 4 Persons Die While Cleaning 15-Yr-Old Septic Tank In Chandauli
All three labourers who entered the septic tank one by one became unconscious after inhaling toxic gas.

Thursday, May 09, 2024
Chandauli (UP): Four people, including three labourers, died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a 15-year-old septic tank in the New Mahal area in Chandauli, police said.

According to officials, police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem.

Statement Given By Locals

As per local people, all three labourers who entered the septic tank one by one became unconscious after inhaling toxic gas. The landlord's son, who had entered the tank to save the three workers, also fainted. Four of them were declared dead when they were brought to the hospital.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate's Statement

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Viraj Pandey said, "The cleaning of the sewer was ongoing at the residence of one Bharat Jaiswal. Three labourers and the house owner's son died. District Administration will provide Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to each of the deceased."

UP Chief Minister Expresses His Condolences

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He has directed officials to reach the spot at the earliest and expedite relief measures.

