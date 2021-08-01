'Uttar Pradesh tops in law and order': HM Amit Shah lauds CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: In poll bound Uttar Pradesh the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is making all efforts for the success. The top leaders of BJP including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda have started making rounds of state every month.

On Sunday, the Home Minister Amit Shah was in Lucknow to lay foundation of forensic university and Vindhyachal corridor. Patting back of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding law & order situation, Shah said that UP is better than any other state in the country. He said that UP was considered as riot torn state before 2017 and mafias were ruling over here. "However after Yogi became chief minister, the state has marched ahead on the path of progress and now there is rule of law", Shah said.

Lashing out at opposition, he said that those dreaming of coming to power must listen the loud chant of the slogan Bharat Mata Ki Jai. He said that today there is least corruption in UP and those involved in such practices are frightened. "This all has happened only because of Yogi Adityanath". Commenting on caste and dynasty politics, Shah said that his party BJP does not believe in it and works for every section of society.

While laying foundation of forensic science institute in Lucknow, home minister said that there was time when UP was not safe for women and it was land of gang wars. "However now after four years of BJP government here I can proudly say that UP has progressed a lot and it has become place worth living", Shah said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said that there is a lot of change in UP in the last four years and union home minister has played a vital role in it. He said that now there is fear among criminals of UP and women are safe here. Yogi said that the state government has seized the properties worth Rs 1584 crore of mafias and anti-social elements.