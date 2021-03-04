Uttar Pradesh: Three held for raping woman, make video of the act to blackmail her

Lucknow: A 20-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against three accused who gang-raped her five months ago and made a video of the act that was used to blackmail her to extort money and continue her sexual exploitation.
In her complaint she alleged that three persons Prince, Shubham and Sangam dragged her inside a house in Gandhi Nagar of Mahoba district on October 8 2020 when she had gone there for some work. They gang-raped her and made a video of their acts.
They threatened to make the video viral on social media and kill her if she opened her mouth lodged a police complaint. The woman alleged that they continued her sexual exploitation at different locations and extorted Rs 1.5 lakhs and a gold chain.
Fed up with their sexual exploitation and extortion, she shared her woes with the family members who took her to the police station and lodged a complaint against the three accused. “We have arrested the three accused and lodged an FIR against them on the basis of her complaint. The accused are being interrogated to verify the statement given by the victim. Her medical examination is also being done to confirm continuous sexual exploitation,” said the SSP R.K. Gautam.
