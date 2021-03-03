Bhopal: Man rapes 14-year-old daughter for a year, booked

BHOPAL: A man allegedly raped his minor daughter for over a year. This is the second incident reported this year when a biological father has been booked by the Bhopal police for the rape of his daughter. The girl has now lodged a complaint with the Jahangirabad police as she is unable to bear the ordeal any longer.

The victim said that the accused would beat her up and threaten her not to tell anything about the incidents to her mother. The girl is a resident of Govindpura. Earlier, her family used to stay in Jahangirabad.

S-I Riddhi Sharma said the girl’s mother worked as a domestic help and her father, the accused, is a labourer. She said that, nearly a year ago, the accused raped her when she was alone and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. At the time, both her younger siblings were playing outside.

However, he kept on raping the victim even afterwards whenever her mother would leave for her work. On February 28, when her mother had left for work, the accused again raped the 14-year-old victim. She tried to run away, but the accused thrashed her and forced himself upon her. The girl told her mother about it on Tuesday. When her mother questioned the accused about it, he thrashed both of them. He was in a drunken state.

The girl’s mother took her to the Jahangirabad police station, where a case was registered under sections of rape and of the POCSO Act. The girl was sent for a medical examination and the police are now looking for the accused.