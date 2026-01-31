MP News: Man Arrested For Attack With Country-Made Pistol In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested after he allegedly opened fire with a country-made pistol over an old enmity in Majhauli area of Jabalpur on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Rohit Gond (26), was arrested and a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were seized from him.

On January 14 evening, one Manishankar Gaur went to a barber shop for a shave. The accused was also present inside the shop. Police said Rohit and Manishankar didn’t get along due to an old enmity.

The two allegedly got into an argument and Rohit opened fire at Manishankar by taking out the country-made weapon tucked at his waist.

Manishankar managed to push Rohit’s hand away just in time and the bullet grazed his ear. When he tried to flee, Rohit allegedly chased him, caught him and punched him.

A day later, Manishankar filed a complaint and police launched a probe into the incident. Rohit was finally arrested on Saturday.

Police recovered the weapon after the accused confessed to burying the weapon near his house during interrogation.

Police are now looking into where the accused managed to get the weapon.