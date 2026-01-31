 MP News: Man Arrested For Attack With Country-Made Pistol In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Arrested For Attack With Country-Made Pistol In Jabalpur

MP News: Man Arrested For Attack With Country-Made Pistol In Jabalpur

Manishankar managed to push Rohit’s hand away just in time, and the bullet grazed his ear. When he tried to flee, Rohit allegedly chased him, caught him, and punched him. A day later, Manishankar filed a complaint, and police launched a probe into the incident. Rohit was finally arrested on Saturday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Arrested For Attack With Country-Made Pistol In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested after he allegedly opened fire with a country-made pistol over an old enmity in Majhauli area of Jabalpur on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Rohit Gond (26), was arrested and a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were seized from him.

Read Also
MP News: 8 MBBS Students Suspended For Ragging At Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College In...
article-image

On January 14 evening, one Manishankar Gaur went to a barber shop for a shave. The accused was also present inside the shop. Police said Rohit and Manishankar didn’t get along due to an old enmity.

The two allegedly got into an argument and Rohit opened fire at Manishankar by taking out the country-made weapon tucked at his waist.

FPJ Shorts
Only 650 Pet Dogs Registered In Navi Mumbai As NMMC Struggles To Enforce Mandatory Licensing
Only 650 Pet Dogs Registered In Navi Mumbai As NMMC Struggles To Enforce Mandatory Licensing
'Allusions Deserve To Be Dismissed With Contempt': MEA Dismisses PM Modi's Israel Visit Mention In Epstein Files | VIDEO
'Allusions Deserve To Be Dismissed With Contempt': MEA Dismisses PM Modi's Israel Visit Mention In Epstein Files | VIDEO
Arshdeep Singh Bags Maiden 5-Wicket Haul In IND Vs NZ Final T20I, Wins Man Of The Match Award
Arshdeep Singh Bags Maiden 5-Wicket Haul In IND Vs NZ Final T20I, Wins Man Of The Match Award
Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS For Health Check-Up After Supreme Court Orders Medical Examination
Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS For Health Check-Up After Supreme Court Orders Medical Examination

Manishankar managed to push Rohit’s hand away just in time and the bullet grazed his ear. When he tried to flee, Rohit allegedly chased him, caught him and punched him.

A day later, Manishankar filed a complaint and police launched a probe into the incident. Rohit was finally arrested on Saturday.

Police recovered the weapon after the accused confessed to burying the weapon near his house during interrogation.

Police are now looking into where the accused managed to get the weapon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Man Arrested For Attack With Country-Made Pistol In Jabalpur
MP News: Man Arrested For Attack With Country-Made Pistol In Jabalpur
Bhopal Power Cut February 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Lady Hospital, Saidiya School, Trust...
Bhopal Power Cut February 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Lady Hospital, Saidiya School, Trust...
Budget 2026: ‘From Momentum To Meaning’, IIM Indore Director Expects Purposeful Budget
Budget 2026: ‘From Momentum To Meaning’, IIM Indore Director Expects Purposeful Budget
Budget 2026: Tech Sector Expects Big Push For Artificial Intelligence & Digital Infrastructure
Budget 2026: Tech Sector Expects Big Push For Artificial Intelligence & Digital Infrastructure
MP News: Chaotic Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Shivpuri Health Centre; Chairs & Stretchers...
MP News: Chaotic Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Shivpuri Health Centre; Chairs & Stretchers...