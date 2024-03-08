Uttar Pradesh: SIT Urges Swift Action Against Madrasas Over Undisclosed Foreign Funding

Representational photo | Unsplash

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has given its recommendations to the state government, urging swift action against Madrasas that receive foreign aid but fail to disclose the sources of funds and donors.

Following a probe by the state government revealing a network of approximately 8,000 unregistered madrasas in the state, a three-member SIT was formed in October 2023. Chaired by Additional Director General (ADG) ATS Mohit Agarwal, the team comprises SP Cybercrime Dr Triveni Singh and the Director of Minority Welfare, J. Reebha.

An official from the UP State Madrasa Board said that many of these educational institutions strategically position themselves along the Nepal border. "They have been receiving funds from Gulf countries for the past two decades," he stated.

Notably, the report underscores concentrations in districts bordering Nepal, such as Maharajganj, Shravasti, Bahraich, and Gonda, each housing over 300 such madrasas.

"The proximity to the international border raises serious concerns, prompting the SIT's recommendation for the closure of those madrasas unwilling to disclose their funding sources," the official emphasized.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another official voiced suspicions about the financial opacity of these institutions, suggesting a covert conspiracy diverting funds for potentially nefarious activities, including terrorism.

"Despite the SIT's efforts to obtain financial records from these madrasas, most have failed to provide transparent financial sheets detailing their income and expenditure, deepening concerns about the authenticity of their operations," the official remarked.

J Reebha, Director of Minority Welfare, remarked, "We have only forwarded some recommendations to the state government and are yet to submit the final report. We cannot divulge details, but there have been many madrasas."

The SIT's mandate includes issuing notices to all madrasas, seeking information about transactions in foreign exchange earning accounts which claim to have been constructed through donations, yet they struggle to disclose the names of contributors.

Approximately 80 madrasas in border regions had received foreign funding totaling around Rs 100 crores. Concerns over the potential misuse of funds and questions about the authenticity of the sources supporting these religious institutions prompted action.

The SIT's mandate further involves issuing notices to all madrasas, seeking information about transactions in Foreign Exchange Earning Accounts (EEFC). Those madrasas receiving funds from abroad have been listed, and further investigations are ongoing to determine the countries from which the money has been sent and the activities in which it has been spent.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, Chairman of the UP State Madrasa Education Board, said: "Not all madrasas are anti-national. The investigation aims to cleanse the system and promote those institutions fostering national feelings and patriotism among students."

Meanwhile, Dr Ashutosh Varma, the spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, criticised the government's approach, labeling it as harassment toward minority education institutes. He pointed out the delay in recognizing the unregistered madrasas, questioning the government's intentions behind constituting the SIT to probe their foreign funding instead of assisting them in gaining recognition.