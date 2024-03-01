Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Spit On, Beaten At Aurangabad Madrasa For Shoplifting

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar, a 16-year-old student was beaten by his colleagues at a Madrasa after he shoplifted a watch from a nearby shop. According to reports, the stolen watch is estimated to be worth 100 rupees.

The student, who hails from Surat city in Gujarat, was enrolled at Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa in Sambhaji Nagar. The incident occurred after the Madrasa student allegedly shoplifted a watch from a nearby shop. Later, the shopkeeper saw his act on CCTV footage and subsequently informed the Madrasa about the incident. The student returned the watch after a complaint from the shopkeeper.

However, the situation took a dark turn when the cleric at the Madrasa, identified as Maulana Syed Omar Ali, opted to administer what has been termed as "severe punishment" to the young student. The teenager was stripped partially and subjected to spitting and a methodical beating by his fellow students, all purportedly under the directive of the cleric.

The incident was captured on camera, and the footage eventually reached the victim's family, prompting them to swiftly file a complaint with the local police. A case was registered against the cleric, and he was charged under the Minor Students Protection Act.

The minors involved in the assault subsequently received counseling, while legal proceedings against the cleric are ongoing