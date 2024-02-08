 Haldwani: Curfew Imposed After Violence Breaks Out During Demolition Of 'Illegal' Madrasa In Banbhoolpura
Local residents pelted stones at police and torched vehicles here after authorities demolished the madrasa that was built on government land, officials said.

Haldwani, February 8: A curfew was imposed here on Thursday as violence erupted in the city's Banbhoolpura area over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa, officials said. Local residents pelted stones at police and torched vehicles here after authorities demolished the madrasa that was built on government land, they said.

The madrasa demolition took place after a prior notice to the residents, according to SSP Prahlad Meena. People living around the madrasa hurled stones at the police personnel and journalists, leaving some injured, Meena said. The protestors also set vehicles on fire, he added.

article-image

Madrasa Built Illegally On Govt Land: SSP

The SSP said the madrasa stood on an "illegally encroached government land". The demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh, SDM Paritosh Verma, he added.

