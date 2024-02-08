Uttarakhand: Miscreants Pelt Stones, Set Police Vehicles On Fire After ‘Illegal’ Madarsa Bulldozed In Haldwani; Visuals Of Clash Surface

X

Miscreants threw stones at police officers and set their vehicles on fire after local authorities bulldozed an allegedly illegal madrasa in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday.

The purported video of the violent clash surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the state of lawlessness in Haldwani on Thursday evening.

Watch the video here:

हल्द्वानी के बनभूलपुरा में मदरसा तोड़ने गई प्रशासन और पुलिस की टीम पर पथराव, कई पुलिसकर्मी और पत्रकार घायल, थाने के बाहर खड़े वाहन आग के हवाले, पुलिसकर्मियों और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने किसी तरह से जान बचाई। बवाल जारी।

बनभूलपुरा पहले भी रहा है सुर्ख़ियों में। pic.twitter.com/q0SMFScyMt — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) February 8, 2024

Stones were pelted at the administration and police team that went to demolish the Madrasa in Banbhoolpura, #Haldwani. Many police personnel and journalists injured, also miscreants set vehicles parked outside the police station on fire. pic.twitter.com/iHP5xnRFnI — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) February 8, 2024

#BREAKING: Violence breaks out in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani after a Madrasa was demolished in the area… reports of stone pelting and arson by an angry mob pic.twitter.com/biz2nlA2DW — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) February 8, 2024

As per reports, Haldwani municipal corporation officials, today, razed an ‘illegally’ built madrasa in Banbhulpura police station area using a JCB machine. During this, a large number of Municipal Corporation teams including Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh, SDM Paritosh Verma were present.

Responding to this brazen action by the authorities, a group of miscreants resorted to violence by throwing stones at police officers present at the scene. Initial reports suggest that many officials, police personnel and journalists were injured in the clash. After this, as per reports, police resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells at the miscreants.

As the current situation is escalating, additional security forces have been called to Haldwani. Reports suggest that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is conducting a meeting with top authorities to assess the situation.