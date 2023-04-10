 Uttarakhand: 44 prisoners, including a woman, test HIV-positive in Nainital's Haldwani jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand: 44 prisoners, including a woman, test HIV-positive in Nainital's Haldwani jail

Uttarakhand: 44 prisoners, including a woman, test HIV-positive in Nainital's Haldwani jail

After such a large number of prisoners were found to be HIV positive, the jail administration is also conducting routine check-up of the prisoners.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Nainital: As many as 44 prisoners have been found positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus in jail in Haldwani and one female prisoner has also been found HIV-positive, said Dr Paramjit Singh, ART Center Incharge, Sushila Tiwari Hospital.

According to Dr Singh, the number of HIV-positive prisoners in jail is increasing continuously which has created a stir in the jail administration.

Informing the treatment of the prisoners, Dr Singh said, "An ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) center has been set up for HIV patients, where infected patients are treated, my team is constantly examining the prisoners in the jail."

"Whichever prisoner is infected with HIV is given free treatment and medicines based on National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) guidelines," added Dr Singh.

Dr Singh further added that at present there are 1629 male and 70 female prisoners. After such a large number of prisoners were found to be HIV positive, the jail administration is also conducting routine check-up of the prisoners, so that HIV-infected prisoners can be treated timely.
Further details are awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Read Also
Mock drills conducted across India to evaluate hospital preparedness in light of COVID-19 Spike
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Psychiatric Society backs LGBTQIA+ marriages ahead of SC hearing

Indian Psychiatric Society backs LGBTQIA+ marriages ahead of SC hearing

Passenger assaults cabin crew on Air India's London-bound flight; booked after plane lands back in...

Passenger assaults cabin crew on Air India's London-bound flight; booked after plane lands back in...

Haryana: Mob attacks people offering namaz at Sonipat mosque; nine injured

Haryana: Mob attacks people offering namaz at Sonipat mosque; nine injured

India logs 5,880 new COVID-19 infections; active caseload crosses 35,000 mark

India logs 5,880 new COVID-19 infections; active caseload crosses 35,000 mark

Amul vs Nandini: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar visits Nandini milk parlour in Hassan amid...

Amul vs Nandini: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar visits Nandini milk parlour in Hassan amid...