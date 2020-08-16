Uttar Pradesh shocker: 13-year-old raped, murdered; father alleges eyes gouged out, tongue cut

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. Her body was found in a sugarcane field on Saturday. Two men from her village have been arrested.

According to report by NDTV, the girl's father said that her eyes had been gouged out, her tongue was cut and she had been strangled. The incident reportedly took place on Friday. Her body was found in the fields of one of the accused.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been arrested and booked under offences of murder and gangrape. The District Police Chief said that the girl's post mortem had confirmed rape. Charges for rape, murder and the National Security Act will be filed, he added/