Uttar Pradesh shocker: 13-year-old raped, murdered; father alleges eyes gouged out, tongue cut

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. Her body was found in a sugarcane field on Saturday. Two men from her village have been arrested.
According to report by NDTV, the girl's father said that her eyes had been gouged out, her tongue was cut and she had been strangled. The incident reportedly took place on Friday. Her body was found in the fields of one of the accused.
Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been arrested and booked under offences of murder and gangrape. The District Police Chief said that the girl's post mortem had confirmed rape. Charges for rape, murder and the National Security Act will be filed, he added/
Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati condemned the incident on Twitter calling it 'extremely shameful'. "What is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the present BJP if such incidents keep happening?" she asked.
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad also commented on the incident. "Dalit oppression is at its peak under the BJP government... If it is not the jungle raj, then what is? Our daughters are not safe, our homes are not safe, there is an atmosphere of fear everywhere. Yogi Adityanath should resign," he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)