Uttar Pradesh’s wanted MLA detained in Madhya Pradesh, wife ‘missing’

Lucknow

Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra has been "detained" by the Madhya Pradesh police from Agar district on Friday after receiving feedback from Uttar Pradesh police in this regard. Mishra is wanted in a case of threatening, grabbing property, and harassing a person.

Mishra represents Uttar Pradesh’s Gyanpur (Bhadohi) assembly constituency, which is very close to Varanasi. "The MLA was on his way to Kota (in Rajasthan) via Ujjain," an MP police official told local media, adding they have informed the Bhadohi police for further action.

Mishra reportedly wanted to go to Ujjain’s Mahakal temple. Incidentally, dreaded don Vikas Dubey was also not arrested by the MP police but was detained and handed over to the UP police directly without seeking transit remand from the court.

The development has raised suspicion. Speaking to the media, Mishra's daughter hoped the vehicle doesn't topple this time. A day earlier, Vijay Mishra had issued a video statement in which he said he was a "Brahmin" and his opponents had hatched a conspiracy to frame him.

When the Vikas Dubey case was at the peak last month, the UP Police had booked Mishra for allegedly thrashing a toll plaza employee. That time the police had claimed that over 80 criminal cases were registered against Mishra, far more than Vikas’ tally of 60.

Mishra’s wife Ramlali, an MLC, has gone missing under mysterious circumstances from the plush George Town area of Allahabad, the police said on Friday. "Her gunner informed us about her disappearance on late Thursday evening," local police claimed.

On August 8, Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a resident of Bhadohi, filed a case against the Nishad Party MLA, his MLC wife, and son Vishnu Mishra.

Tiwari alleged they threatened him and his entire family to life, harassed him, and forcibly grabbed his contract firm.

Bhadohi SP Rambadan said that Ramlali is also named in a case and that she has been hiding at an unknown location to avoid arrest.