Uttar Pradesh: Shia Waqf Board chief donates Rs 51,000 for Ram temple

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizmi, has announced a donation of Rs 51,000 for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Wasim Rizvi said on Thursday that the Shia Waqf Board was in favour of the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Supreme Court judgment was the 'best verdict' that could have been possible.