Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in all 75 districts amid second COVID-19 wave

Lucknow: Amid second surge of coronavirus, the Yogi Adityanath government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said that the prohibitory orders have been imposed following rising coronavirus cases across the state.

“All district magistrates and SSPs have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Section 144 and Covid-19 guidelines and protocol. They have been asked to initiate action against violators,” he said.

Section 144 of the CrPC restricts assembly of five or more persons at a public place. Besides a sudden spike in active cases, one of the other reasons for imposing prohibitory orders is to check the assembly of people during campaigning for the three-tier Panchayat polls in the state.