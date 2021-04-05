Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in all 75 districts amid second COVID-19 wave

Lucknow: Amid second surge of coronavirus, the Yogi Adityanath government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said that the prohibitory orders have been imposed following rising coronavirus cases across the state.
“All district magistrates and SSPs have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Section 144 and Covid-19 guidelines and protocol. They have been asked to initiate action against violators,” he said.
Section 144 of the CrPC restricts assembly of five or more persons at a public place. Besides a sudden spike in active cases, one of the other reasons for imposing prohibitory orders is to check the assembly of people during campaigning for the three-tier Panchayat polls in the state.
The ACS Home has issued directives to ensure prohibition of public meetings during campaigning for panchayat polls. Dinner or marriage parties above 100 persons have also been banned. Prior permission needs to be taken for organizing any such events.
To break the chain of the second wave of coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already issued guidelines to seal 20 adjoining houses for one active case in any locality. If more than one COVID-19 case is found, 60 houses will be brought under the containment zone.
In the case of apartments, the entire floor will be declared a containment zone on one active case and above one, the entire building will be sealed. The Chief Minister has also directed to increase the number of Covid beds in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur from where maximum cases of coronavirus are being reported.
