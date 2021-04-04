UP: Yogi Adityanath govt issues new guidelines as COVID-19 cases surge; here's the full list

Lucknow: Issuing new guidelines to check the second surge of coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to seal 20 houses adjoining one positive case.

Startled by the record number of active cases on Sunday, the Chief Minister held an emergency meeting late Sunday night and issued new guidelines to tackle the second surge. The state government has now decided to take strict measures to make people follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Coming out of the micro containment zone, the new guidelines said that the entire area will be declared a containment zone if a single active case was reported from there. Twenty houses will be sealed if one active case was found in a house.

If more than one active case is found, 60 houses will be sealed and the entire area will be declared a containment zone. The entire containment zone will be sealed for any movement of the public. "People will have to live in the area in seclusion for a minimum period of 14 days," said a government spokesman.

Separate guidelines are being framed for multi-story apartments. As of now, the entire floor of the apartment will be sealed if one case was reported. Over one case, the entire group housing will be sealed.

The containment zone will be back to normal only after no other case was reported from that area after 14 days. All DMs, CMOs and police officials have been directed to follow the new guidelines with immediate effect.