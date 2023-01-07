Uttar Pradesh: School teacher in Kannauj writes 'love letter' to minor student | Representational image

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district gave a letter to a minor student wherein he expressed his love for her. In the 12-line letter, the teacher had instructed the girl to read the letter and then tear it.

The incident came to the fore after the student complained to her parents; it happened in Sadar Kotwali village in the district.

Teacher says he wants to get married to student

The teacher in the letter allegedly wrote that he loves her a lot and that he will miss her during the vacation period. He reportedly also asked her to call him as and when she can.

According to a reports in local media, he had also asked her to meet him before vacation and that he he wants to get married to her.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: Class 1 to 3 government school students to be honoured every month for excellence

Reportedly, the letter was given to the class 8 student on December 30. The report quoted the girl's father as saying that his daughter goes to local junior high school and a teacher named Hariom Singh, aged 47, keeps eyeing her. Her father also said that the teacher has asked the daughter to meet him alone.

The letter that the teacher wrote to the student | Sourced Photo

Girl's father says the teacher threatened to kill him, kidnap his daughter

He told that after his daughter spoke about the incident, he called the teacher. He added that the teacher began saying that they cannot take coercive action and if they bother him more, he will get the minor kidnapped and alsp abused him on the phone. He has been threatening to kill the father by calling with unknown numbers, the father said.

Police complaint filed

The family members filed a complaint against him for molesting their daughter.

Speaking on the matter, Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam singh said that a complaint has been registered and that they have constituted a team for investigation. He said strict action will be taken against the teacher soon.

Meanwhile, a report in Hindustan Times quoted President of Kannauj Shikshak Sangh Anup Mishra saying they will seek harsh punishment if he is found guilty.