Uttar Pradesh: Renaming Of Railway Stations In Amethi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls Stirs Controversy

Amethi MP, Smriti Irani |

In a move aimed at preserving cultural identity and heritage, the decision to rename eight railway stations in the Amethi Lok Sabha area has sparked debate and criticism. Union Minister and Amethi MP, Smriti Irani, announced the decision through a social media post, stating it as a means to maintain the originality of the region's heritage.

This step follows BJP Government’s initiative to change the name of Mughalsarai railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhaya station and change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

Recent renaming of railway stations

Smriti Irani says the new names reflect that social and cultural heritage of the area. There was a demand from the people to change the name of these stations that reflect Mughal era to the names that belong to this region. "Thus, these changes were made," she said

Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Lucknow division of Northern Railway, confirmed the initiation of the name change process. She said that while the technical wing of the railways, CRIS (Centre for Railways Information Systems), has begun registering the new names at the backend, formal communication from the competent authorities is pending.

Railways have started the necessary work

Sharma assured that the railways have started the necessary work, including the replacement of boards with new names, and the changes will soon be reflected on official platforms.

However, the decision has not been well received by everyone. Congress ex-MLC Deepak Singh criticized the move, stating, "Kaam nahi badlega, sirf naam badlega" (There will be no change in work, only the name will change). Singh emphasized the need for development initiatives such as setting up industries instead of focusing solely on renaming landmarks.

The renaming of these railway stations, coming ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, raises questions about the priorities and strategies of political parties in the region. While proponents argue for the preservation of heritage, critics contend that such actions may divert attention from more pressing issues of development and progress. As debates ensue, the renaming process marches forward, leaving behind a divided public opinion.

Names of the stations that have been changed are:

1. Kasimpur Halt to Jais City

2. Jais to Guru Gorakhnath Dham

3. Bani to Swami Paramhans

4. Misrauli to Maa Kalika Dham

5. Nihalgarh to Maharaja Bijli Pasi

6. Akbarganj to Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham

7. Warisganj to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan

8. Fursatganj Railway Station to Tapeshwarnath Dham