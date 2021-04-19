Uttar Pradesh: Ram Mandir trust to hold symbolic celebration at makeshift temple on Ram Navami; no devotees allowed amid COVID-19

Lucknow: In view of the ban on Ram Navami Mela in Ayodhya following covid crisis, the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to celebrate birthday of Lord Ram Lala at the make-shift temple complex symbolically on April 21 without allowing any devotee.
In a tweet, the Trust said that the Chief Priest of the make-shift temple will offer puja and other rituals as per traditions in strict compliance of the Covid-19 protocol. No devotees will be allowed to enter the temple complex during the symbolic celebrations.
The State government had earlier banned Ram Navami Mela for the second year in a row following a spike in the number of coronavirus active cases in the temple town.
The Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha has banned any religious congregation in the temple town and banned entry of Ram Bhakts in Ayodhya. Only five persons at a time will be allowed to visit any temple in Ayodhya on Ram Navami.
