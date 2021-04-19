Uttar Pradesh: Ram Mandir trust to hold symbolic celebration at makeshift temple on Ram Navami; no devotees allowed amid COVID-19

Lucknow: In view of the ban on Ram Navami Mela in Ayodhya following covid crisis, the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to celebrate birthday of Lord Ram Lala at the make-shift temple complex symbolically on April 21 without allowing any devotee.

In a tweet, the Trust said that the Chief Priest of the make-shift temple will offer puja and other rituals as per traditions in strict compliance of the Covid-19 protocol. No devotees will be allowed to enter the temple complex during the symbolic celebrations.