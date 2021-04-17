Uttar Pradesh: Even as Yogi govt assured adequate supply, 3 COVID-19 patients die in Lucknow due to lack of oxygen in govt hospital

Lucknow: Tall claims of the Yogi Adityanath government on adequate supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in Uttar Pradesh got exposed on Saturday when three serious coronavirus-positive patients gasped to death in the emergency ward of Lohia Hospital in Lucknow due to lack of oxygen supply.

Another 50 covid positive patients, who were admitted in the hospital in ICU and emergency wards in critical conditions and were on oxygen support, had narrow escape after the supply of oxygen was suddenly disrupted.

When angry relatives created ruckus in the hospital, the hospital authorities managed oxygen cylinders from its super-specialty wing to restore the supply and save lives of other covid positive patients who were on ventilators and oxygen support.