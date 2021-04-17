Mumbai: Patients shifted to another hospital due to non-availability of medical oxygen in Borivali

Due to non-availability of medical oxygen, patients from Shri Harilal Bhagwati Municipal Hospital in Borivali West are being shifted to other hospitals/COVID centres, ANI reported.

Speaking to the media about the issue, BJP MLA from Dahisar, Manisha Chaudhary said it is unfortunate that oxygen is not available at a BMC run hospital.

Meanwhile, in the wake of a shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called PM Narendra Modi for the same. However, CMO stated that Thackeray could not speak with PM Modi as he was on a campaign tour of West Bengal.

As per a statement by Maharashtra CMO, the PM office has informed them that PM Modi will get in touch with them regarding the same.

CM Uddhav Thackeray has not received a call from PM Modi yet.

In his recent letter to PM Modi, Thackeray had said the medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day.

Citing logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states, Thackeray had sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.

At present, Maharashtra has registered a huge spike in COVID-19 cases and the state is also struggling with the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir.

Maharashtra government is currently meeting the oxygen demand by procuring it from the producers within and outside the state.