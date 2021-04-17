Mandsaur: Oxygen plant may start in from Monday, announcement made at disaster management committee

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of district level disaster management committee held at Sushasan Bhawan was presided over by Member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta on Friday. At the meeting, he said that wiring work has started for oxygen plant in the district and the plant may start operating from Monday.

He said Covid and other patients should get benefit of Ayushman card and they should get timely treatment. He said it should be widely publicised that the patients will get a benefit of Rs 5 lakh during the treatment. “Provide administrative support to those who are making people aware during this period. For this, 2,300 Corona Volunteers have also been appointed in the district. Voluntary organisations should be given the responsibility of monitoring people who are home quarantined,” he added.

District collector Manoj Pushp said oxygen supplies are made by government, NGOs and other donors. “The problem will be over once oxygen plants starts,” he added.

During the meeting, MP Sudhir Gupta, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Collector Manoj Pushp, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary, Additional Collector Narendra Singh Rajawat and all members of Disaster Management Committee were present at the meeting.