COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Industrialists promise full support to govt for setting up more vaccination centers, boosting oxygen availability

Battling with the massive surge in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the chief minister of state Uddhav Thackeray today appealed to industralists and its representatives to provide all possible assistance to the state government in the fight against the novel coronavirus in increasing bed facilities, testing centers, speeding up vaccinations.

The CM interacted with FICCI, CII and other industry representatives through the virtual meeting and appealed them to come forward and cooperate in what is needed during the battle against covid.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the industrialists to set up such facilities and adopt such a system from so that the third wave of Covid-19 may not harm the industry and the economy.

Responding to this request, the leading industrialists of the state assured the Chief Minister that the entire industry sector is with the government in the fight against covid.

During the meeting, representatives of the industries said that in view of the urgency in the state, priority is being given to the availability of oxygen. It was also informed that the industry would take immediate steps to increase the segregation of beds, set up test centers and increase vaccination.

The state is in dire need of oxygen and currently all the oxygen produced is being used for medical purposes. Given the number of patients, more oxygen is needed and we have informed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, said Uddhav Thackeray.

The Chief Minister said that Maharashtra is getting full support from the Center. He said "he could not say how many waves of COVID-19 would comefurther but now industries in the state need to face the coming wave. Planning should be done from now on. "For example, adoption of covid compatible system, setting up of testing and vaccination facilities, creation of special system for health of workers and employees, setting up of segregation system in your area as well as provision of beds, development of work from home system," instructed the CM.