Uttar Pradesh: Poor voter turnout recorded in by-poll at Gola; Akhilesh alleges rigging by BJP

Lucknow: In the polling for the by-election on Gola assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, the voters response was dull on Thursday.

A total of 57.35 per cent voter turnout was recorded at Gola which is less than the turnout recorded in the previous election held in March this year. In the 2022 assembly elections, 65.02 per cent voter turnout was recorded at Gola.

SP lodges complain with the ECI on EVM malfunctioning

Barring some incidents of malfunctioning in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at few booths, the polling was largely peaceful. Samajwadi Party lodged complain with the election commission about malfunctioning of EVM at Hiranagar and Rasoolpur polling booths. Despite good weather and bright sunshine, voters’ turnout at booths was poor compared to previous polls. A 68.40 per cent polling was recorded in 2017 assembly elections at Gola while a 64.50 per cent turnout was recorded in 2012.

By-elections for this seat has held due to the death of sitting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) legislator Arvind Giri. While the BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of late MLA Arvind Giri, the Samajwadi Party fielded its previous candidate Vinay Tiwari. Both Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not take part in the election.

SP alleges rigging by BJP

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has accused ruling BJP of rigging and hijacking the by-polls. The SP chief AkhileshYadav on Thursday evening said that despite complaints lodged by his party, the EC did not pay attention. SP leaders alleged that their workers were chased away from Lalahpur, Madanpur and Laxmanjati polling stations. They accused that BJP workers captured these polling stations and did not allow SP supporters to vote.