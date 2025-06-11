Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Representation Image | File

Lucknow: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a high alert across the state and directed all health authorities to strengthen monitoring, testing, and treatment infrastructure. According to the latest advisory from the health department, all district hospitals, medical colleges, and laboratories have been instructed to maintain readiness and ensure adequate stock of essential medical supplies.

Health officials have been asked to increase RT-PCR testing and prepare isolation wards. The government also emphasized genome sequencing of positive cases to detect any new variants. Local authorities have been told to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed in public places.

Medical experts have advised vulnerable groups especially the elderly and those with co-morbidities to avoid crowded areas and adhere to COVID-appropriate behavior. The Chief Secretary held a high-level meeting to review the preparedness, signaling the administration's proactive stance against a potential outbreak.

As the state remains on alert, the public is urged not to panic but to stay vigilant and cooperate with health directives.

Eight new cases, including two KGMU doctors

Eight fresh COVID‑19 cases have emerged in Lucknow among them two doctors from King George’s Medical University (KGMU). That brings the city’s total to 22 confirmed infections so far. Health officials report that all newly diagnosed patients are in stable condition and are undergoing treatment or isolation. Contact tracing efforts have intensified, with teams working to identify and monitor all close contacts.

The city’s Chief Medical Officer has urged strict adherence to COVID‑appropriate behavior and advised those with symptoms to get tested immediately. Public health advisories continue to stress mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and avoiding large gatherings.

KGMU authorities have reviewed hospital protocols, strengthened isolation wards, and implemented additional screening for healthcare staff. Meanwhile, the district administration has been directed to maintain transparency and regularly update the public on testing capacity and case numbers to curb panic and ensure collective vigilance.