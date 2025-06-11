 'Necessary Preparations Made For Oxygen Plants And Hospitals In State: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak On Steps Taken To Combat Covid-19
"There is no need to panic. Experts have said that, for now, it is limited to cold and fever. Only serious patients and the elderly need to be cautious. The government has made full arrangements. Reviews are being conducted at every level, and in addition, we have ensured all necessary preparations in oxygen plants and hospitals," Pathak told ANI.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday stated that full arrangements had been made to handle the COVID-19 cases in the state.

He further stated that reviews had been conducted and that all necessary preparations had been made for oxygen plants and hospitals in the state.

Earlier on May 28, the UP government issued an order to keep more than 2800 employees who worked during the previous COVID time in permanent service.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak informed that more than 2200 people have been accommodated, and an order was issued to the government hospitals to accommodate them on priority.

"The government has issued an order to keep more than 2800 employees who worked during the time of COVID permanently in service. More than 2200 people have already been accommodated. For the remaining, a government order was issued yesterday to accommodate them on priority in all our hospitals", Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

This comes after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases has been recorded in the country.

As of June 10, India reported 6,815 active COVID-19 cases.

According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), 163 cases of the new COVID-19 variant XFG have recently been detected across the country.

Earlier, Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and former Secretary of the Department of Health Research, said that the emergence of the XFG variant is part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus's natural evolution. He added that India is well-positioned to detect and contain emerging variants swiftly due to the widespread deployment of rapid molecular diagnostic platforms such as Truenat.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

